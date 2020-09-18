CLOSE
Odell Beckham Talks Football In The Midst of The COVID-19 Pandemic Plus More [VIDEO]

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

Last night the Cleveland Browns was able to get their first win of the season, under a new coach against the Cincinnati Bengals, 30 to 35, at home in Cleveland Browns stadium in front of a crowd of about 6000 live in person, with Odell Beckham doing his, what should be trademarked, shimmy to leave the defender before stretching out for a touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield. An electrifying catch that would have been followed up by a thunderous cheers, but because of the COVID-19 the cheers were very loud in house and about the same from the virtual in house fans, very different nowhere close to being the same.

So how is the larger than life football star, Odell Beckham Jr, handling the less than larger than life fanfare in the midst of a pandemic?

OBJ sat down with Maverick Carter for ‘Uninterrupted’ to discuss the crazy year of 2020 with the pandemic, not mention playing football in the midst of a pandemic, Black Lives Matter Movement, Systemic racism, the importance of voting and the usual messy stuff, like some woman claiming that Odell took golden showers to a whole new level with a chocolate bath, OBJ’s response:

“Out of all of the rumors, this is the funniest sh*t,”

Take a look at the video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

COVID-19 Pandemic , Maverick Carter , OBJ , odell beckham jr , Uninterrupted

