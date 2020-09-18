The Bijou Star Files: Chrissy Teigen Had An Accidental Gender Reveal

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 18, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Chrissy Teigen Just Accidentally Revealed Gender of Baby #3

While gender reveals have gotten dangerously ambitious of late, Chrissy Teigen just went the complete opposite route — accidentally announcing she’s expecting a boy on Instagram. Read More

Celebrate! Cleveland Browns beat Cincinnati Bengals 35-30 for 1st win of Kevin Stefanski’s coaching career

Baker Mayfield was solid all night, while Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for 234 total yards and four touchdowns. Read More

Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with these delicious deals

National Cheeseburger Day is Sept.18, which is awesome. What’s even more awesome? All the cheesy, delicious deals you can score on that day! Read More

US judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail

The judge issued a nationwide preliminary injunction sought by 14 states that sued the Trump administration and the U.S. Postal Service over the changes. Read More

Walmart raising pay for 165,000 hourly workers, adding new store roles

Walmart is introducing a ‘team-based operating model’ across its U.S. stores and will also be increasing the minimum hourly pay for deli and bakery workers. Read More

NENE LEAKES I’M NOT COMING BACK TO ‘RHOA’… Andy Cohen Responds

The longtime ‘RHOA’ star just posted a video stating it clearly — she’s made the call to NOT be a part of season 13. NeNe says she made the difficult decision after an “extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional” contract negotiation. Read More

COLIN KAEPERNICK SPECIAL NIKE JERSEY SELLS OUT IN SECONDS… Resale Market On Fire

Nike offered up a special limited edition CK7 jersey on its website early Thursday morning — and within seconds, they were sold out!!! Read More

ATTY GEN. BILL BARR COMPARES COVID LOCKDOWNS TO SLAVERY …Politicians, Celebs Tee Off

Attorney General Bill Barr believes the calls for nationwide lockdowns and stay-at-home orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are the “greatest intrusion on civil liberties” of all time … you know, other than slavery. Read More

PIZZA DELIVERY MAN FIRED OVER ‘BLM’ MASK ON-THE-JOB

A pizza delivery man got a double whammy — getting fired over his Black Lives Matter mask and then getting cited by cops over what happened when he was fired. Read More

Barack Obama Announces That His Memoir ‘A Promised Land’ Releases In November

The moment that many people have been waiting for is almost here. Our Forever President Barack Obama announced on Thursday that his highly anticipated memoir will be dropping this November. Read More

Jamie Foxx Says He Wouldn’t Do A Verzuz-Style Acting Battle Against Will Smith–Wants Denzel Washington & Al Pacino To Battle It Out

It seems like everyone has suggested certain celebrities do a Verzuz battle, and now you can include Grammy award-winning singer/ actor Jamie Foxx to the list. Jamie Foxx has joined the conversation about doing a Verzuz battle but declined the suggestion of going up against Will Smith. Read More

Issa Rae Teases Season 5 Of “Insecure” In New Instagram Post

The HBO series “Insecure” is officially underway, according to Issa Rae. Issa recently took to social media to tease fans with an initial glimpse at the beginnings of season five courtesy of a photo of the fresh script. Read More

Trey Songz Causes An Uproar On Social Media Regarding Meme He Posted About Women Born After 1993—“Can’t Cook, All They Know Is Their iPhone, Twerk & Be Bisexual”

In a post to his Instagram account, Trey Songz had some very interesting thoughts on women born after that specific year—and none of it was good. Read More

Jeannie Mai Talks Wedding Plans, Reveals She Might Not Wear a White Wedding Dress to Tie the Knot with Jeezy

Jeannie Mai is still planning her wedding amid the pandemic. Read More

Halle Berry Seems to Confirm She’s Dating Singer Van Hunt: ‘Now Ya Know’ [Photos]

The 54-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt featuring the logo singer and rumored boyfriend Van Hunt along with an olive-colored pageboy cap. Read More

Nicki Minaj’s Mother Seemingly Confirms Her Daughter Has Given Birth [Photo]

Nicki Minaj’s mother, Carol Maraj, has seemingly confirmed rumors that daughter Nicki has given birth to her first child. Read More

Actress Robin Givens Hits Ex-Husband Mike Tyson With Cease and Desist

While Jamie Foxx is getting ready for his role in the Mike Tyson biopic, his ex-wife Robin Givens wants to take them to court for her potential portrayal in the film. Read More

David Banner Accused Of Being Responsible For Fatal Car Crash That Left One Man Dead + Family Speaks Out

Rapper David Banner is being accused of vehicular homicide, after a man lost his life and the family is speaking out to get justice. Read More

