Senator Mitch McConnell: There Will Be a Vote to Replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Four years after the last Presidential election campaign that coincided with the death of a Supreme Court Justice, a sitting President tried to fill that vacant seat, but that pick was refused by Republican members of the U.S. Senate, particularly Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

That was when Justice Antonin Scalia had passed away more than half a year before Donald Trump ended up being elected as the next President. Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama had picked Merrick Garland as a nominee for Scalila’s spot, but Sen. McConnell and others refused to even to vote, opting to wait until the ’16 election was over.

Neil Gorsuch, a nominee from Trump, ultimately ended up taking over that seat in the Supreme Court.

Fast forward to the present as fellow Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed away at age 87 after a fight with metastatic pancreas cancer.

Sen. McConnell did issue a statement on her death:

The Senate and the nation mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/NOwYLhDxIk — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 19, 2020

He also had something that was surprising, and also not surprising at the same time, considering his actions four years ago.

Once again, we will keep our promise. President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.

This is in contrast to his own statements and stance during the previous Presidential election.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was quick to point out the fact to Sen. McConnell, even using the words that the GOP Senate leader had used himself back in ’16:

The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020

To rush to replace Ginsburg as opposed to Scalia is interesting, though it is quickly becoming one of the many important and historical events in this already heated Presidential race of 2020.

