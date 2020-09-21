Tyler Perry’s Iconic Acceptance Governors Award Speech #2020Emmys [VIDEO]

Good blesses the child who has his own and through blessing of teachings that came before him Tyler Perry is humbling standing on the land that once fought to enslave people to give the ancestors of those enslaved opportunity, an opportunity nor position his own grandmother could have foreseen but thank God for her teachings as well as the quilt she had sown, you had she not sown into something Tyler Perry may not have had the blessing of accepting the Governors Award at this years 2020 Emmy Awards held virtually this past weekend.

Are you sewing your own quilt?

In a speech only that could have been given by an icon of wisdom Tyler Perry spoke about the importance of sewing your own quilt, while recounting a story of a quilt his grandmother gave him:

“We are all sewing our own quilts…in my mother’s quilt, she couldn’t imagine me owning land that was once a Confederate Army base.”

Take a look at Tyler Perry’s Iconic speech below.