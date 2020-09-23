CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Embezzlement Is The Case That Dr. Dre Is Giving His Estranged

Dr. Dre

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

The divorce of Dr. Dre and is estranged wife is getting uglier by the day, today it’s is being reported that Nicole Young has committed a criminal act.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Back in 2015 Dr. Dre and a partner founded a record company named Record One, in which Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young was a trustee and had the ability to withdraw money.  Dr. Dre is now saying that Nicole Young has wiped the account clean of over $300 thousand bringing the balance to zilch, allegedly.  Even though Dre has billions he wants his $353,571.85 put back or embezzlement is the case that he is going to give her.

The crazy part is Michel’le took Beats By Dre and is getting far less money…allegedly.

Take a look at the video below

Aftermath: Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Nicole Young Wants $2M A Month In Spousal Support, Phone Bill Twitter Is Flummoxed
11 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

dr. dre , Embezzlement , Nicole Young

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Columbus Police Car
Bodycam Released: Salt Lake City Police Shoot Autistic…
 1 hour ago
09.23.20
Dr. Dre
Embezzlement Is The Case That Dr. Dre Is…
 1 hour ago
09.23.20
Megan Thee Stallion Is A Golden Goddess On…
 2 hours ago
09.23.20
5 items
5 Times Jordyn Woods Effortlessly Slayed The Red…
 4 hours ago
09.23.20
Exclusives
Close