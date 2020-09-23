CLOSE
Breaking News: Louisville Officer Charged But Not For Breoanna Taylor’s Death

The City of Louisville, Kentucky had battened down their hatches awaiting the Grand Jury findings in the no-knock warrant back in March that led to the death of 26 year old emergency room medical worker, Breoanna Taylor.  Well an indictment has came down, charges have been filed however not for Breonna Taylor’s death.

Officer Brett Hankison, whom the department fired in June, was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, a Jefferson County grand jury announced Wednesday, a warrant has been issued for his arrest.  No charges were announced against the two other officers involved in the raid.  Read More 

