While heads are out here trying to win one of those five limited edition Travis Scott McDonalds figures (why all his stuff gotta be limited though?), La Flame continues to do what he does best: music.

Premiering at IMAX theaters ahead of showings for Christopher Nolan’s TENET, Travis Scott’s visuals for “FRANCHISE” was shot on location at Michael Jordan’s glorious Chicago estate and features Cactus Jack, Young Thug and M.I.A playing golf, flaunting cars, and enjoying some pool action at the G.O.A.T.’s private property. Well, Travis and Thug were living it up anyway. M.I.A. was somewhere where the sheep roam free and the flowers are made into garments.

We’re lowkey disappointed we didn’t get a look at MJ’s sneaker closet. Y’all know Mike must have all kinds of heat we ain’t even know existed.

Peep Travis Scott’s latest visuals to “FRANCHISE” below and let us know if this is it, chief.

Travis Scott Visits Michael Jordan’s Crib In His Latest Visuals To “FRANCHISE” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

