CeCe Winans Addresses Getting Dragged For Supporting Trump [VIDEO]

Oh Lawd say it ain’t so, CeCe Winans a Donald Trump supporter!!

Black Twitter has been lighting Gospel Singing Great CeCe Winans up for being a Donald Trump supporter, but CeCe Winans is say uhh no, and has tweeted a video to set the record straight.

So the story went like this allegedly the Donald Trump administration took $300 million from the CDC during the pandemic in order to make ads promoting the Trumpster’s response as part of his reelection campaign. Allegedly CeCe Winans was one of the celebrities in the promotion and that’s when the dragging began.

Who would have thought that CeCe Winans was a tweeter? CeCe Winans we guess noticed she was trending on Twitter for the wrong reasons so she decided to give her own testimony as to what is going on with she, the CDC and COVID-19. According to CeCe she was asked a couple of weeks ago to do an interview with the Surgeon General Jerome Adams about the coronavirus and the interview stresses how important it is to wear a mask also giving other instructions on how to get on the other side of this pandemic. The Gospel living legend went on to say “it was not political, at all” , she also talked about how many lives have been lost to the pandemic and she doesn’t want to see anymore lives lost.

If you remember back when the pandemic had everyone sheltering in her brother BeBe Winans said that he as well as other Winans family member had contracted COVID-19.

Take a listen to CeCe Winans setting the record straight below.