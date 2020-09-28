CLOSE
Coronavirus COVID-19
HomeCoronavirus COVID-19

POLL: Over Half Americans Will Cancel Holiday Celebrations Due to Pandemic

Celebrities at the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' studios

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Will your holiday traditions change because of the coronavirus? With the holiday season, starting with Thanksgiving, now just two and three months away, Americans are facing the decision of how they will celebrate amid the coronavirus pandemic this year.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

 

Christmas gifts with silver ribbon

Source: Martin Barraud / Getty

A recent Morning Consult poll found that 71 percent said their holiday traditions will change, up 10 percentage points from early August. A slim majority of 53 percent said their family’s usual holiday gatherings will go forward as planned, while nearly half, 47 percent, said they will be canceled altogether.

Friends sharing wine, food, appetizers. Holiday dining.

Source: fstop123 / Getty

There was a partisan divide, with 59 percent of Democrats saying they’re canceling their usual holiday get-together’s compared to just 35 percent of Republicans. While holiday gatherings may take place, 74 percent said their family celebrations will be smaller than usual, and 74 percent said the same about gatherings with friends. Just under half, 49 percent, said some or all of their holiday family gatherings with shift to being virtual this year.

For more details, click here.

POLL: Over Half Americans Will Cancel Holiday Celebrations Due to Pandemic  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Prayer Warriors: Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized for Severe Bleeding…
 1 hour ago
09.28.20
POLL: Over Half Americans Will Cancel Holiday Celebrations…
 3 hours ago
09.28.20
TRIED IT: Balance Athletica’s Harmony Collection Restored My…
 7 hours ago
09.28.20
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Co-Signs Joe Biden &…
 1 day ago
09.28.20
Exclusives
Close