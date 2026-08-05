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Ohio Boy Allegedly Found Locked In Dog Cage During House Fire

Authorities are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was allegedly found inside a locked dog cage during a house fire in Youngstown.

Published on August 5, 2026
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Authorities are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was reportedly rescued from what investigators described as a locked dog cage during a house fire in Youngstown.

The fire happened early Monday at a home on Forest View Drive. Firefighters said three people made it out of the house safely. During the rescue, another person reportedly discovered the 11-year-old inside a dog cage that, according to a police report, the rescuer said was secured with three locks.

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Investigation Remains Active

Youngstown police and fire investigators continue working to determine exactly what happened before and during the fire. Officials are also investigating the cause of the blaze, which has been described as suspicious. The child is now in the custody of Mahoning County Children Services while the investigation continues.

Authorities have not publicly explained how the boy ended up inside the cage or whether anyone intentionally confined him. As of Wednesday, no criminal charges related to the child’s discovery inside the cage had been announced.

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Father Denies Allegation

The boy’s father denied the allegation in comments to local media. He said the cage belonged to the family’s dog and claimed his son sometimes climbed inside it while playing. He also denied locking the child inside.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities are expected to release more information as it becomes available.

Ohio Boy Allegedly Found Locked In Dog Cage During House Fire was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

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