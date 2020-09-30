CLOSE
Willow Smith Is Proud Of Her Mama’s Entanglement Handlement [VIDEO]

'Black Girls Rock!' BET Special

Source: D Dipasupil/BET / Getty

Most of us probably would have been embarrassed that there was a rumor that our momma had an entanglement with our brothers friend only for the friend to tell it then she gave affirmation of set entanglement.  But not Willow Smith, she said she is proud of her mother Jada Pinkett Smith.

According to Willow Smith on the most recent episode of Red Table Talk when talking about feelings of unmasking she had this to say:

“I want to put it on the table. I’m so proud of you. To be able to see you and Dad do that, for me, that was like, ‘Okay, that’s the real deal,’”

See the complete interview below

