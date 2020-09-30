The Bijou Star Files: “Proud Boys” Pumped For The Trump Shout-Out

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 30, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
PRESIDENT TRUMP TO PROUD BOYS ‘STAND BACK AND STAND BY’ …Ominous Much?!?
The President’s choice of words hit home with the group he called by name. The Proud Boys posted “stand back” and “stand by” on social media with the group’s logo. Read More
PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE BIDEN CLOWNS TRUMP IN HEATED EXCHANGES…Prez Feuds with Moderator
President Trump‘s acting like a “clown” during the first Presidential debate … at least according to his opponent, Joe Biden. Read More
DONALD TRUMP I Pay Millions In Taxes …BIDEN CALLS HIM ‘WORST PRESIDENT
Donald Trump says he’s the greatest, but Joe Biden thinks 45 is the “worst President” Americans have ever seen. Read More
Chaotic first debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions
The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos Tuesday night as Trump repeatedly interrupted his opponent with angry — and personal — jabs that sometimes overshadowed the sharply different visions each man has for a nation facing historic crises. Read More
Trump sidesteps white supremacist condemnation during first debate
President Donald Trump on Tuesday didn’t clearly condemn white supremacist groups and their role in violence in some American cities this summer, branding it solely a “left-wing” problem and telling one far-right extremist group to “stand back and stand by.” Read More
BREONNA TAYLOR CASE Cameron Changes Tune …WILL RELEASE GRAND JURY RECORDINGS
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says he will release a recording of the Breonna Taylor grand jury proceedings — responding to pressure from Breonna’s family and one pissed off grand juror. Read More
DRE ESTRANGED WIFE’S SPOUSAL SUPPORT CLAIM IS ABSURD
Dr. Dre is firing back at the request of his estranged wife’s demand for nearly $2 mil a month in temporary spousal support, claiming he’s already footing the bill for her every need and, according to the legal docs, her lawyers have already made more money off the 2-month old divorce than most Los Angelenosmake in a year. Read More
Mariah Carey Says Having Kids ‘Took A Toll’ On Her Marriage To Nick Cannon: The End Came As Fast As It Began
Mariah Carey has been extra candid about her personal life leading up to the release of her memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey. Read More
Da Brat’s Girlfriend Jesseca Dupart Seemingly Throws Shade at LisaRaye After ‘Cocktails with Conversations’ Argument [Photo]
Da Brat and her sister, LisaRaye McCoy, got into a bit of an argument on a recent episode of ‘Cocktails with Queens.’ Read More
KYLIE JENNER Bikini Voter Drive Works …VOTE.ORG GETS CRAZY 1500% BOOST!!!
Kylie Jenner is flexing her political influence in a very impressive way … turning your standard IG thirst trap into nearly 50,000 potential new registered voters! Read More
BREAKING NEWS PATRICK MAHOMES & BRITTANY WE’RE PREGGO!!!… Lil’ Mahomie On The Way!
2020 just keeps getting better for Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews — the couple just announced they’re having a baby!! Read More
Governor Newsom Signs New Law Prompted By Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Crash, Making It A Crime For First Responders To Take Photos Of The Deceased At A Accident Or Crime Scene
On Monday California Governor Gavin Newsom approved a new legislation motivated by the helicopter crash that claimed the life of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and 7 others. Read More
Delonte West Reportedly Checks Into Rehab
Yesterday, we reported that Mark Cuban linked up with Delonte West in hopes of helping him. Today, it is being reported that he has officially checked into rehab…Read More
Yaya Mayweather Confirms Pregnancy Rumors In Post & Delete TikTok Video
Rumors have been swirling about Yaya Mayweather having a bun in the oven, and she has just confirmed her pregnancy in a lil’ dancing video! Read More
Megan Thee Stallion And Her Bestie Kelsey Nicole Unfollow Each Other On IG Following Meg’s Shooting
As people continue to rally around Megan Thee Stallion after she said she was shot by Tory Lanez, many wondered why her best friend Kelsey Nicole was strangely silent on the issue. Read More
Kraft Is Adding Pumpkin Spice To Their Mac N’ Cheese
When it comes to top side dishes for holiday dinners, Mac N’ Cheese is often top five. The various ways Mac N’ Cheese tastes differs exponentially depending on who’s preparing it. Where common ingredients like cheese and milk are universal in good ole mac, some of us like to experiment with additional ingredients like lobster or bacon bits. Read More
Ryan Dorsey Speaks on Rumors, Says Naya Rivera’s Sister Nickayla Put ‘Life on Hold’ to Be There for His Son [Video]
Ryan Dorsey is speaking out in defense of himself as well as Naya Rivera’s sister, Nickayla, who he says has “put her life on hold” to be there for his son following the actress’ untimely death. Read More
Teacher Sentenced to Death for Poisoning 25 Kindergartener’s Porridge One of the children died.
A kindergarten teacher in China has been sentenced to death for poisoning 25 children. Read More
Gabrielle Union Settles with NBC Over Allegations of Racism and Sexism on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Set
Gabrielle and NBC have reportedly reached a settlement. Read More
An American Faces Up To Two Years In Prison For A Negative TripAdvisor Review On Thailand Resort
An island resort in Thailand has taken legal action against an American after he left a negative review on TripAdvisor regarding his stay in July, authorities said. Read More
Jesse Collins Will Be The First Black Person To Produce The Super Bowl Halftime Show
The upcoming #Super Bowl halftime show will feature a Black producer for the very first time. Read More
