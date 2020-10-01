Nordonia HS Assistant Football Coach Resigns After Racial Comments

You would think we have all learned somethings in 2020 with the blatant racism that has sparked protest all over the world would teach some people something, especially if that person is in the business of teaching a child. But obviously some people just don’t get it and it has cost a coach his job.

On Wednesday an assistant football coach for Nordonia High School resigned after an investigation into an alleged racial comment he made to a Black football player during practice.

According to reports there was a conversation at practice on the field about someone playing quarter back, when the coach responded to the player who was black.

“I asked for a quarterback, not a quarter black.”

