LOCAL NEWS: Free Tech Training Now Being Offered For Those Looking to Expand on Their Skills

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the job industry extremely hard, especially to a point where employment has been hard to come by for a lot of people who are out of work.

Luckily, Ohio is working to help residents get back on their feet by offering for those not working at the moment, along with those who are looking to pick up extra hours elsewhere.

It’s called the Individual Microcredential Assistance Program, also known as IMAP, as introduced by Lt. Governor Jon Husted. Twelve different “training providers” are taking part in the state to assist in teaching others on tech training such as “colleges, tech centers, private providers and nonprofits.”

Lorain Community College, Baldwin Wallace University and the University of Akron are among the institutions that are offering the IMAP courses in Northeast Ohio.

According to a state press release, the IMAP landing page lists the eligible training providers and the credentials Ohioans can earn under the program, along with examples of jobs each credential can help an individual obtain. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said he hopes that people will take advantage of this because, if they do, it will give them an upper hand to land high demand jobs.

