Nicki Minaj Has Given Birth To Her First Bundle of Joy !?

The last week of September of 2020 will go down in history as celebrity give birth to a baby week as it is being reported that rapper Nicki Minaj has joined the crowd and given birth to her first child on Wednesday, September 30th.

Usher and Kevin Hart ladies gave birth to girls, Sovereign and Kaori, meaning that it is not only celebrity give birth to a baby week but it’s celebrity give birth to a baby girl week, because you know girls they rule the world, (well according to Beyonce’). But in order to find out it that is in fact a proper name to call the last week of September we need to know what Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth had because according to TMZ the source that spilled the tea didn’t give up the baby’s name or sex.

Wouldn’t you think that some of the people would have named their baby COVISHA, DIVOC, CARONA, CORONA OR QUARENTINA?

With that being said, we are taking a poll, first question what do think Nicki Minaj had a boy or girl? 2nd Question what’s the name?

Congratulations Team Petty, Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty on the alleged birth of your first child.

see post below