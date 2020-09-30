CLOSE
Entertainment News
Congratulations: Usher Welcomes A Baby Girl!!

Congratulations are in order as it is being reported that singer Usher is singing ‘there goes my baby’ to his new born bouncing baby girl.

Usher made the announcement via Instagram feeling like Heaven on Earth that he and his girl friend Jenn Goicoechea welcomed the residency (The Las Vegas Residency that is) Sovereign Bo Raymond while rocking ‘Is she Lovely’ by Stevie Wonder while sharing a too cute photo of his baby girl wrapping her hand around her famous daddy’s finger.

Sovereign Bo Raymond will be Usher’s 3rd child. He has two other children, sons Usher V and Navyid by his ex-wife Tameka Raymond.

