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One of the most decorated players of the Cleveland Browns’ post-1999 era has called it a career.

Seven-time Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio announced his retirement Tuesday after spending all 12 of his NFL seasons with the Browns. Bitonio shared the news in a letter published by the team titled “A Cleveland Brown for Life.”

The Browns selected Bitonio with the 35th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Nevada. He quickly established himself as a cornerstone of Cleveland’s offensive line and became one of the NFL’s most respected guards.

A Model of Consistency

Bitonio appeared in 178 games and made 178 starts during his career. Those 178 starts rank as the most by any Browns player since the franchise returned in 1999.

His list of accomplishments includes seven Pro Bowl selections, two First-Team All-Pro honors and three Second-Team All-Pro nods. He earned those accolades while helping anchor one of the league’s top offensive lines and serving as a leader inside the locker room.

In his retirement letter, Bitonio reflected on Cleveland’s playoff-clinching victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2020 season. He described the moment as one of the highlights of his NFL career and a reminder of what made playing in Cleveland special.

A Cleveland Brown for Life

Bitonio spent the offseason considering whether to return for a 13th season before ultimately deciding to retire.

His decision closes the book on one of the longest and most successful careers by a Browns player in the expansion era. Few players have matched his durability, consistency and commitment to the organization.

Bitonio leaves the game as one of the most decorated players of the Browns’ post-1999 era and one of the franchise’s most respected leaders. His career began in Cleveland and ended in Cleveland, exactly as he hoped.

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Joel Bitonio Retires After 12 Seasons With Browns was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com