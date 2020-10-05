Chris Rock’s Heart Felt Condolences In Regards to Trump And COVID on SNL [VIDEO]

Saturday Night Live returned for it’s 46th season however writers didn’t have time to write in the breaking news of President Donald Trump being diagnosed with COVID-19. But SNL born and bred comedian/actor Chris Rock much like a NFL quarter back knows how to call an audible at the line to address everything that is news worthy and important to a historic, never forgotten SNL monologue.
Chris Rock started off his SNL monologue on the 46 season opener by addressing the news of Donald Trumps COVID-19 diagnosis by sharing his condolences:
“President Trump is in the hospital due to COVID,”… “and my heart goes out to COVID.”
A monologue only a SNL legend can deliver.
Take a listen to Chris Rock address just about everything that has happened in 202 in his SNL monologue below.