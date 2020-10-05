CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chris Rock’s Heart Felt Condolences In Regards to Trump And COVID on SNL [VIDEO]

Saturday Night Live - Season 46

Source: NBC / Getty

Saturday Night Live returned for it’s 46th season however writers didn’t have time to write in the breaking news of President Donald Trump being diagnosed with COVID-19. But SNL born and bred comedian/actor Chris Rock much like a NFL quarter back knows how to call an audible at the line to address everything that is news worthy and important to a historic, never forgotten SNL monologue.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Chris Rock started off his SNL monologue on the 46 season opener by addressing the news of Donald Trumps COVID-19 diagnosis by sharing his condolences:

“President Trump is in the hospital due to COVID,”… “and my heart goes out to COVID.”

A monologue only a SNL legend can deliver.

Take a listen to Chris Rock address just about everything that has happened in 202 in his SNL monologue below.

Donald Trump Says COVID-19 Doesn’t Spread At His Rona Rallies, Twitter Blinks In Herman Cain
15 photos
#Debates2020: 5 Important Moments From President Donald Trump & Joe Biden’s Debate
10 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Chris Rock , snl , SNL MONOLOGUE

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Saturday Night Live - Season 46
Chris Rock’s Heart Felt Condolences In Regards to…
 28 mins ago
10.04.20
Saturday Night Live - Season 46
Megan Thee Stallion Slayed SNL Putting AG Daniel…
 34 mins ago
10.04.20
Saturday Night Live - Season 46
SNL Season 46 Comes Back On Fire With…
 42 mins ago
10.04.20
"In & Of Itself" Opening Night - After Party
‘Honey, I Shrunk The Kids’ Star Rick Moranis…
 2 days ago
10.02.20
Exclusives
Close