Louisiana State Trooper Admits To Beating Man To Death !?

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Loose lips sink ships, and you really never know whose listening on the other end of a phone, but because of loose lips and a telephone, justice is about to be served.

Ronald Greene was being allegedly chased by Louisiana State Troopers for unspecified traffic violation when his car crashed in May of 2019.  Ronald Greene was said too have died from his injuries caused by the accident.  Although Greene’s car showed minimal damaged and hardly any to the front of the car.  But now another accident has caused a State Troopers his life, after 2 others confirmed that Trooper Chris Hollingsworth voice was the one on an audio from a telephone conversation saying that he beat the “F” outta Ronald Greene, which has now made Ronald Greene’s death a federal civil rights investigation case.

The audio clip of 27 second is graphic in nature (Listen Here)

See video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

