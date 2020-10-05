LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland International Film Festival to Go Entirely Virtual in 2021

A popular Cleveland event is moving from in-person to online only next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cleveland International Film Festival has announced that next year’s edition, the 45th annual, will be entirely virtual with Apr. 7 through 20 as the dates.

The organization said given the time of uncertainty we are all living in and the state of the film, theater and event industry, the board felt it was in the best interest of filmmakers, attendees, volunteers and staff to move to an online platform. "We are very much looking forward to building on the success of CIFF44 Streams, during which our audience proved that an online Festival is not only an option, but also the newest component to making CIFF the best and most accessible experience for our incredible patrons," said CIFF Board President Chris Blake in a news release.

CIFF still plans for an in-person festival to be held at Playhouse Square, where it is slated to take place in 2022.

As for CIFF45 Streams, there will be a lot of films to choose from for viewers and web users to watch. Also slated to be part of CIFF45 are “post-film conversations and Q&As with filmmakers, balloting awards” and other events to give moviegoers a chance to enjoy the streaming festival.

There will be an addition two days so that more people can have a chance to view the films.

CIFF45’s entire film lineup will be announced in March of 2021.

