Trey Songz Tested Positive for COVID-19 [VIDEO]

Not taking a page from our presidents playbook R&B singer Trey Songz has spilled his own tea in a video he posted on Instagram about testing positive for COVID-19 along with an important message about being responsible in the midst of a pandemic.

According to Trey Songz he has tested many times before because he is an active protestor as well as a participant at food drives, but this time he tested positive.  Unlike President Trump in leu of testing positive he said he will be quarantining until he receives a positive result, he also is encouraging everyone to wear a mask and wash their hands.

We will be keeping Trey Songz uplifted in our prayers for a speedy recovery.

Take a look at Trey Songz video below.

