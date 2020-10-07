Trey Songz Tested Positive for COVID-19 [VIDEO]

Not taking a page from our presidents playbook R&B singer Trey Songz has spilled his own tea in a video he posted on Instagram about testing positive for COVID-19 along with an important message about being responsible in the midst of a pandemic.
According to Trey Songz he has tested many times before because he is an active protestor as well as a participant at food drives, but this time he tested positive. Unlike President Trump in leu of testing positive he said he will be quarantining until he receives a positive result, he also is encouraging everyone to wear a mask and wash their hands.
We will be keeping Trey Songz uplifted in our prayers for a speedy recovery.
Take a look at Trey Songz video below.