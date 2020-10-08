CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Louie’s Bar and Grille in Akron Shutting Down Due to COVID-19

The landmark Lock 3 Park, Akron, Ohio, USA

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

A beloved Akron restaurant is closing due to restrictions put in place by the coronavirus pandemic.

Louie’s Bar and Grille has announced that Oct. 18 will be the last day of business.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

In a Facebook post, the family said it is due to issues with coronavirus and the mandated seating capacity.

The restaurant also revealed they had to reduce their staff and the amount of customers allowed inside:

In a previous post shared shortly after restaurants in Ohio were allowed to reopen, they said seating capacity kept them to 8 total tables.

Louie’s had been operating for 28 years.

They might consider relaunching through a food truck, along with bringing back the restaurant if the restrictions are adjusted.

Here is the Facebook post in full below:

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio
