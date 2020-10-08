LOCAL NEWS: Louie’s Bar and Grille in Akron Shutting Down Due to COVID-19

A beloved Akron restaurant is closing due to restrictions put in place by the coronavirus pandemic.

Louie’s Bar and Grille has announced that Oct. 18 will be the last day of business.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The restaurant also revealed they had to reduce their staff and the amount of customers allowed inside:

In a previous post shared shortly after restaurants in Ohio were allowed to reopen, they said seating capacity kept them to 8 total tables.

Louie’s had been operating for 28 years.

They might consider relaunching through a food truck, along with bringing back the restaurant if the restrictions are adjusted.

Here is the Facebook post in full below:

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Davel5957 and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Post Courtesy of Facebook and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland