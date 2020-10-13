LOCAL: What’s More Effective COVID-19 Vaccine or Treatments?

As it pertains to the COVID-19 pandemic everybody has so many questions, without a whole lot of answers because to keep things real simple this is probably EVERYBODIES first real pandemic, including doctors and scientist. But it doesn’t mean that they aren’t trying to navigate us all through the pandemic and hopefully get us out, but none the less we still have questions.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

One question that has been being bantered about is what is more effective in battling COVID-19, a vaccine or a treatment? And that’s where our medical hometown hero’s The Cleveland Clinic steps in.

As researchers around the world race to develop treatments, therapies and a vaccine for COVID-19, experts from University Hospitals, MetroHealth and Cleveland Clinic all agree that we’ll need all of them to defeat the virus. Read More