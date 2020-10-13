CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL: What’s More Effective COVID-19 Vaccine or Treatments?

Commuting during covid 19 pandemic

Source: Sladic / Getty

As it pertains to the COVID-19 pandemic everybody has so many questions, without a whole lot of answers because to keep things real simple this is probably EVERYBODIES first real pandemic, including doctors and scientist.  But it doesn’t mean that they aren’t trying to navigate us all through the pandemic and hopefully get us out, but none the less we still have questions.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

One question that has been being bantered about is what is more effective in battling COVID-19, a vaccine or a treatment?  And that’s where our medical hometown hero’s The Cleveland Clinic steps in.

As researchers around the world race to develop treatments, therapies and a vaccine for COVID-19, experts from University Hospitals, MetroHealth and Cleveland Clinic all agree that we’ll need all of them to defeat the virus.   Read More

Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated October 2020)
Juneteenth Celebrated In Cities Across America
83 photos
Donald Trump Says COVID-19 Doesn’t Spread At His Rona Rallies, Twitter Blinks In Herman Cain
15 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Cleveland Clinic , COVID-19 , MetroHealth , treatments , University Hospitals , vaccines

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Jazz In the Garden
Toni Braxton Tweet Checked Tamar’s Ex-Boo David Adefeso
 9 mins ago
10.13.20
Ultimate Rap League Vets Charlie Clips & DNA…
 34 mins ago
10.13.20
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 3: Surrounded by his supporters and family,
Trump Dumped An F Bomb Live On Air…
 1 hour ago
10.13.20
Real Op-Ed Sh*t: Megan Thee Stallion Keeps It…
 3 hours ago
10.13.20
Exclusives
Close