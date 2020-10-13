Real Op-Ed Sh*t: Megan Thee Stallion Keeps It All The Way Real About Tory Lanez & More

Megan Thee Stallion is no longer just keeping quiet on matters regarding the horrible treatment and double standards that unfairly apply to Black women and other women of color.

Following her scary incident where she was shot by miniature rapper Tory Lanez in both feet, Megan The Stallion has been mum on the situation but very vocal about Black women’s lack of protection. The Stallion decided to break her silence on the incident in a new New York Times op-ed she penned titled “Megan Thee Stallion: Why I Speak Up for Black Women.”

In the piece that follows her SNL performance on October.3, where she made her “protect Black women” message loud and clear, the Houston rapper spoke about the ordeal with Lanez and revealed they were not dating. It’s the strongest rebuke yet to the Toronto native’s claims he made on his wack album DAYSTAR he dropped as a way to counter the native he is toxic as hell.

“I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man,” she wrote. “After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place.”

Thee Stallion also explained why she initially didn’t identify the varmint as the shooter.

“My initial silence about what happened was out of fear for myself and my friends. Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted.”

Megan wasn’t done either. She also spoke on misogyny that plagues Hip-Hop and how men view women as sexual objects and how it contributed to the awful responses directed towards her after she was shot.

“After a lot of self-reflection on that incident, I’ve realized that violence against women is not always connected to being in a relationship. Instead, it happens because too many men treat all women as objects, which helps them to justify inflicting abuse against us when we choose to exercise our own free will.”

“From the moment we begin to navigate the intricacies of adolescence, we feel the weight of this threat, and the weight of contradictory expectations and misguided preconceptions. Many of us begin to put too much value to how we are seen by others. That’s if we are seen at all.”

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper also called out the ridiculously silly notion that only female Hip-Hop artists can be on top.

“In every industry, women are pitted against one another, but especially in Hip-Hop, where it seems as if the male-dominated ecosystem can handle only one female rapper at a time. Countless times, people have tried to pit me against Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, two incredible entertainers and strong women. I’m not “the new” anyone; we are all unique in our own ways.”

Megan also touched on her decision to wear the clothes she does as a way for herself to reclaim her power and promote body positivity and not just to please men.

The Houston rapper notes that she wished learned about other influential Black women like the legendary human-computer, NASA research mathematician Katherine Johnson, Marie Van Brittan Brown, and Alice H. Parker.

She closed the op-ed speaking about our future Vice President (hopefully) Kamala Harris and how her candidacy will bring in the much-needed change that should have been happened.

“…. my hope is that Kamala Harris’s candidacy for vice president will usher in an era where Black women in 2020 are no longer “making history” for achieving things that should have been accomplished decades ago.

But that will take time, and Black women are not naïve. We know that after the last ballot is cast and the vote is tallied, we are likely to go back to fighting for ourselves. Because at least for now, that’s all we have.”

Salute to Megan for keeping it all the way real, you can read the entire piece here.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

