Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth Walker Sits Down With ‘CBS This Morning’

The tragic killing of Breonna Taylor has been a central part of the push for police reforms nationwide, with many calling for flat-out abolishment of the force. Kenneth Walker, who was with Taylor the night of her murder by Louisville police, is now speaking out by way of an exclusive interview that went live Wednesday morning (Oct. 14).

The interview aired earlier today on CBS This Morning with Walker, dressed in a blue polo shirt, sternly looking on as he detailed the events of the fateful March 13 incident that left his girlfriend dead. The entire trajectory of the story centered around an investigation of Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, and the home where Walker and Taylor stayed was targeted in the botched raid.

Walker tells King that he pleaded to know who was banging on the other side of the door and refused to open it, stating that he was certain the police never identified themselves. Walker, who like Taylor did not have a criminal record, fired his licensed weapon at one of the officers as they barged in.

“That’s why I grabbed the gun. Didn’t have a clue,” Walker said after King pressed him on whether or not the cops identified themselves. “I mean, if it was the police at the door, and they just said, ‘We’re the police,’ me or Breonna didn’t have a reason at all not to open the door to see what they wanted.”

Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron is at the center of a controversy surrounding the case after former officer Brett Hankinson was charged with wanton endangerment for firing in the apartment. The other officers that busted into the apartment were not charged. Cameron faces a lawsuit from a grand juror who alleged the AG’s office failed to introduce all elements of the case before the jury decided.

Watch Kenneth Walker’s chat with Gayle King below.

#EXCLUSIVE: Breonna Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker talks to @GayleKing about the night police raided her home as part of a narcotics investigation into Breonna's ex-boyfriend. Neither Walker nor Taylor has a criminal history and no illegal drugs were found in the home. pic.twitter.com/4qvYpMjieG — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 14, 2020

