The Bijou Star Files: LeBron’s Daughter Zhuri James ‘CRIBS 5.0’

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 14, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

LEBRON JAMES BUYS INSANE CUSTOM PLAYHOUSE FOR DAUGHTER… IT’S MASSIVE!!!

LeBron James‘ daughter, Zhuri, is about to be 6-years-old … AND SHE’S ALREADY A HOMEOWNER!!! Read More

Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote Partners With LeBron James’s More Than A Vote For National Early Vote Weeks of Action: “When We All Vote Together”

On Tuesday, Obama’s When We All Vote announced a partnership with Bron’s More Than A Vote organization to host a weeks-long early voting event called When We All Vote Together. Read More

JUDGE AMY CONEY BARRETT RECUSAL FROM ELECTION DISPUTE??? Consider It Considered!!!

Amy Coney Barrett claims she has too much integrity to allow herself to be used as a pawn to get President Trump re-elected … and she’ll consider recusal if an election dispute ends up at SCOTUS. Read More

DRE LAPD INVESTIGATING ESTRANGED WIFE Over Alleged Embezzlement

Dr. Dre‘s estranged wife, Nicole Young, is being investigated by the LAPD for alleged embezzlement … Read More

NIPSEY HUSSLE ESTATE HAS LEGAL BEEF WITH CRIPS CO. …Sues Over ‘Marathon’ TM

Nipsey Hussle‘s estate is taking a Crips company to court … the late rapper’s relatives are suing over his famous slogan. Read More

TORY LANEZ JUDGE ORDERS HIM IN COURT HEARING …Stay Away from Megan!!!

Tory Lanez has just been ordered to stay the hell away from Megan Thee Stallion after a hearing for his felony assault charge. Read More

DONALD TRUMP ATTACKS FAUCI …Pitching Arm Better Than COVID Response

Donald Trump may be playing with fire, because he’s now on the attack against America’s sacred cow, if you will … Dr. Anthony Fauci. Read More

‘BOTCHED’ STAR TERRY DUBROW BUTT LIFT PATIENT SUES FOR $10 MIL …You ‘Almost Killed Me!!!’

One of “Botched” star Terry Dubrow‘s patient is following through with a threat to sue him for what she claims was the butt lift from hell that nearly killed her. Read More

BIDEN CAMPAIGN RECRUITS BATTLE RAPPERS IN NEW AD… For Pros/Cons of Voting

Joe Biden just found a new, unique way to reach a demographic of voters who might tune out his typical ads — turning to hip-hop and rap to get out his message. Read More

Supreme Court orders stop to 2020 Census for now

The Trump administration argued that the head count needed to end immediately. Opponents say hard-to-count communities will be missed. Read More

Gov. Mike DeWine signs bill approving to-go cocktails in Ohio permanently

Ohio is now the 2nd state in the nation to permanently allow the temporary measure taken in response to COVID-19. Read More

Social Security to raise benefits 1.3% in 2021; recipients say it’s not enough

Social security recipients will see a 1.3% increase in their benefits in 2021. It’s one of the smallest cost of living increases since 1975. Read More

University Hospitals taking part in 138 COVID-19 clinical trials

Since we first learned about COVID-19, nearly every scientific brain that could help find an answer has been working non-stop to do so. That includes local researchers in Northeast Ohio. Read More

2.5 million people early voted Tuesday as record pace continues

The total early vote across the U.S. so far is equal to about 9.4% of the total vote in 2016. Read More

11-YEAR-OLD BOY BUSTED FOR JACKING SCHOOL BUS …Went on Joy Ride, Cops Say

A Louisiana kid put himself in the driver’s seat of a vehicle where he’d normally be a passenger — his school bus — and there’s video of him leading cops on a wild high-speed chase. Read More

“Coming 2 America” Sequel Reportedly Sold To Amazon Studios For $125M

“Coming 2 America” the sequel of 1988 Eddie Murphy classic, has reportedly been sold to Amazon Studios for a total of $125 million and will be available December 18th. Read More

According To David Adefeso’s Rep Toni Braxton Put Him On Blast Because Police Came To Her Home Looking For Tamar (Exclusive)

Tamar Braxton wasn’t lying when she said nobody wins when the family feuds. Apparently, her sister Toni Braxton actually wanted no parts in Tamar’s drama with her ex-boyfriend David Adefeso. Read More

Apple Introduces The iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro & iPhone 12 Pro Max

On Tuesday, Apple held their event where they introduced the iPhone 12 and all of the features that will come with its latest model. The new phone will come with 5G technology and will bring about what Apple is calling a “new era for the world’s best smartphone.” Read More

Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Speaks Out– “I Never Thought It Was The Police” (Video)

Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, sat down in an exclusive interview with Gayle King of CBS This Morning, and discussed the events that led up to the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, on the night of March 13th. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Talks Black Women: Our Rich History, Society’s Dismissal And Our Lack Of Protection

In a New York Times open letter entitled “Megan Thee Stallion: Why I Speak Up for Black. Women,” Megan Thee Stallion shares details about her tragic night with Tory Lanez and how the negative reactions to her shooting perfectly display the long-standing dismissal of Black women’s pain. Read More

Armed MAGA Groups Are Planning To Patrol Polls On Election Day; “We’ll Step In”

Trump supporters are gearing up to stage potentially violent demonstrations at polling sites across the country on Election Day. Armed MAGA groups are planning to patrol polls on Election Day, raising questions regarding voter safety. Read More

Stevie Wonder Opens Up About Kidney Transplant: I Feel Like I’m 40 Years Old!

Stevie Wonder is opening up about his successful kidney transplant. Late last year, the 70-year-old legendary artist had the procedure and now he’s opening up about his experience. Read More

