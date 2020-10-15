Marvel Reportedly Found Their Miles Morales For ‘Spider-Man 3’, ‘Into The Spider-Verse’ On Deck?

After the end credits began to roll on Avengers: Endgame, many a comic book fan wondered “how in the hell would Marvel be able to top such an epic film”? Well, it looks like they’re about to give it that good old college try.

After word leaked that Jamie Foxx would be reprising his role as Electro in the upcoming Spider-Man 3 film, Dr. Strange was added to the cast which promptly sparked suspicions that a live-action Spider-Verse film was in the works. Now with rumors circulating that both Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield are in talks to once again don their the red and blue Spidey suits in the next MCU installment of Spider-Man, MCU Cosmic is reporting that Miles Morales might be ready to make his Marvel Cinematic debut in the as-of-yet untitled Spider-Man 3.

According to the report Marvel has found an actor to portray a young Miles and though it’s not confirmed that he’s also going to be included in the ever expanding cast of Spider-Man 3, it’s beginning to look like we’re going to be getting that live-action Into The Spider-Verse film that seemed unthinkable for years.

Over the last couple of weeks we’ve been hearing some pretty interesting things come to light about Spider-Man 3 prior to the start of filming. We learned that Jamie Foxx would return as Electro, and Benedict Cumberbatch will be appearing as Doctor Strange. There are also a lot of other crazy rumors flying around out there, but today is one that is really cool if it turns out to be true.

I have a source who’s reliably told me some things on the DC side of the fence, most recently about the Peacemaker series back in July, and they told me in the past week that Sony and Marvel have already found their live-action Miles Morales. I have no idea who it could be, or even if it’s for Spider-Man 3, but that would make the most sense for his debut.

If Marvel actually gives us that live-action Into The Spider-Verse crossover that blew everyone away in animated form just a few years ago, there’s a good chance they have another billion dollar box office record breaker on their hands.

Shooting for Spider-Man 3 is set to begin this week in New York City so we should be getting set pics leaked online and have an idea of what Marvel has up it’s sleeve for the next installment into their Spidey franchise. We promise we won’t lose our sh*t if we see Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and a Black teenager kicking it on the street together looking ready for action.

Well, maybe just a little bit.

