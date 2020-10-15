CORONAVIRUS: The Spikes in Cases Continue to Increase in Ohio

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has given an update on cases involving COVID-19 in his latest news conference, especially with those cases seeing “spikes” for several days now.
The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 175,843 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 5,038 deaths since the pandemic began.
There is also assumption that “147,063 people have recovered.”
Meanwhile, there have been some more recent developments with COVID-19 cases in Ohio as of Oct. 15:
In the last 24 hours, 2,178 cases, five deaths, 108 hospitalizations and 43 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.
Those statistics makes it the biggest “single-day increase” of cases in Ohio.
