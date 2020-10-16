CLOSE
Cardi B Took Offset Back and Say’s It’s Hard To Talk Without The ‘D’ [VIDEO]

Reunited and it feels sooo good… again ♫

Rapper Cardi B for a second time in their short marriage filed for a divorce from Migo’s star Offset.  But after a very public heading for divorce court and a heart melting Billboard and new ride for her birthday, it seems the marriage is back on.

Does she need to publicly explain?  Probably not, but the very much here for her fans Cardi B did anyway.

According to Cardi she’s a “crazy bitch” and “It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend.” not to mention “It’s really hard to have no d**k.”.

T.M.I?  Probably, but Cardi B has always kept things 100 and real raw.

Take a look at the video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star



