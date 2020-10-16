CLOSE
Say Goodbye to Tab Cola After 2020!

Source: Ramin Talaie / Getty

After 57 years, one soft drink brand is heading towards retirement.

Coca-Cola is discontinuing the Tab Cola brand at the end of 2020.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Tab was first introduced in 1963 and led the way for future diet drinks like Diet Coke and Diet Pepsi. When it made its debut, Tab used saccharine as an alternative sweetener.

Yet, Tab lost its touch with the public over the years as other soft drink alternatives began to rise in sales.

According to news reports in 2017, sales for Tab “accounted for less than 0.03% of Coca-Cola’s.”

Before you stock up while supplies are still available, enjoy this classic commercial from the ’80s with Jayne Kennedy:

