The Sista That Was Doing The Bankhead Bounce During The Town Hall [VIDEO]

Inquiring minds wanted to know…exactly who was the mysterious sista doing the Bankhead bounce during Donald Trump’s Town Hall on NBC that went viral the other night? And what was she bouncing about?

Mayra Joli by way of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republican who resides in Coral Gables, partner at the Joli Law Firm located in Miami and an on fire for Donald Trump supporter. So much so that after her viral performance, Joli got some attention from Trump that she posted on her own social media that some folks may have found offensive, but Joli.

Mayra Joli: “We have your back! You are the best! I’m from the Dominican Republic, but I’m American. I’m an American,” Trump: “Sammy Sosa? A friend of mine,”

I think maybe someone ought to tell Mayra Joli to ‘stay woke’ #IJS

