Hilarious: Issa Rae/Mary J. Blige & The Town Hall on SNL [VIDEO]

COVID-9 put the bakes on the 2nd Presidential Debate but no fear SNL is here because they were there to push the gut busting hilarious recreation of the replacement of the Town Hall that had some folks channel surfing back and forth between ABC with George Stephanopoulos hosting a town hall with Joe Biden while on NBC Savannah Guthrie hosted one with Donald Trump, that included a mysterious sista doing a Bankhead bounce as a back drop.

BTW…Issa Rae was the host of SNL giving us the hilarious what’s 411, on what she has been working on and what Mary J. Blige has to do with any of this.

What was up with the sista doing the Bankhead bounce? What does Mary J. Blige have to do with Issa Rae? Did you miss it? Well SNL has got you covered.

Take a look at the video below.