CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Hilarious: Issa Rae/Mary J. Blige & The Town Hall on SNL [VIDEO]

Saturday Night Live - Season 46

Source: NBC / Getty

COVID-9 put the bakes on the 2nd Presidential Debate but no fear SNL is here because they were there to push the gut busting hilarious recreation of the replacement of the Town Hall that had some folks channel surfing back and forth between ABC with George Stephanopoulos hosting a town hall with Joe Biden while on NBC Savannah Guthrie hosted one with Donald Trump, that included a mysterious sista doing a Bankhead bounce as a back drop.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

BTW…Issa Rae was the host of SNL giving us the hilarious what’s 411, on what she has been working on and what Mary J. Blige has to do with any of this.

What was up with the sista doing the Bankhead bounce?  What does Mary J. Blige have to do with Issa Rae?  Did you miss it?  Well SNL has got you covered.

Take a look at the video below.

Issa Rae’s Top 25 Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet
25 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

donald trump , issa rae , Joe Biden , kamala harris , Mary J. Blige , monologue , snl , town hall

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Saturday Night Live - Season 46
Issa Rae Said “Kanye? F him!” On SNL,…
 2 hours ago
10.19.20
Saturday Night Live - Season 46
Hilarious: Issa Rae/Mary J. Blige & The Town…
 2 hours ago
10.19.20
US-VOTE-TRUMP-TOWNHALL
The Sista That Was Doing The Bankhead Bounce…
 2 hours ago
10.19.20
Model Jessica White Opens Up About Multiple Miscarriages…
 3 days ago
10.16.20
Exclusives
Close