50 Cent: Doesn’t Care If Trump Doesn’t Like Black Folks He’s Voting For Him !?

Hate it or love it, the underdog’s on top, And I’m gon’ shine homey until my heart stop, Go ‘head envy me, I’m rap’s MVP. Raps MVP not politics.

Why can’t people stay in their perspective lanes? Roland Martin brought up an great point in an interview with Sam Sylk when he was asked about Ice Cube and his intermingling’s with politics, if your arena is not politics then you should align yourself with people that are operating in the public policy arena so that you don’t get played. Or in the case of rapper/actor/television and film producer 50 Cent you don’t make yourself look bad.

50 Cent took to his Instagram page to post Joe Biden’s tax plan then say that he was voting for and saying that others too should vote for Trump, closing it out his statement with he doesn’t care if Trump doesn’t like black people.

Ironically enough if you think about it you put an entertainer in the White House now you have entertainers thinking they know political policy. Entertainers should entertain, politicians should politic and a world leader should be one that’s here to better the people and not entertain. As for 50 Cent I sure hope his Instagram has been hacked. #IJS

See 50 Cents post below

