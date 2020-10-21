Cleveland Food Bank Needs $43,500 by Thursday For Thanksgiving Turkeys

Prior to 2020 many people made it a tradition to help feed the needy and pass out food for the holiday season. However with the COVID-19 pandemic that seems to be revving up infecting record numbers of people daily since it got started in March of this year, many people are out of work because of the pandemic. Some of the people that use to volunteer their time and/or money to put a Thanksgiving dinner a needy families table are finding that they are now in need of help.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank increased their volume based on need, however, the Food Bank said it is still $43,500 short of their Annual Turkey Drive goal and their deadline is this Thursday. Read More