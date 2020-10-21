Cleveland Man Accused of Killing 4-year-old Boy Trial Begins

Opening statements were made in the Cleveland murder trial of accused killer, Romaine Tolbert, for the murder of 4-year-old Eliazar Ruiz.

In 2015, Eliazar Ruiz mother who was about to report for prison asked his Godmother Joanne Vega and Romaine Tolbert to care for him while she was away. Eliazar Ruiz was last seen by family members in July of 2016 and reported missing in June of 2017. His remains were found 3 months later in a trash bag behind a vacant home on Cleveland’s West Side.