The Black Eyed Peas And J Hud Remixed Joe Biden ‘The Love’ [VIDEO]

The Voice UK Final 2019 - Photocall

Source: Mike Marsland / Getty

New music alert !!  The Black Eyed Peas and Jennifer Hudson teamed up to remix Joe Biden’s speech in a new music video titled ‘The Love’ and the joint is absolute FIRE!!

‘The Love’ masterfully uses Joe Biden’s DNC acceptance speech delivered on August 20th, 2020, while incorporating everything that is wrong in this world today such as systemic racism, police brutality, civil rights violations, the pandemic as well as environmental struggles just to name a few.  A musical documentary shot in black and white giving you the feel of the past although the visual is our present.

Take a look and listen then feel ‘The Love’ for hope/change by The Black Eyed Peas and Jennifer Hudson below.

