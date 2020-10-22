CORONAVIRUS: Geauga, Lake and Tuscarawas Among the 38 Ohio Counties Now in Red Level 3

There are now 38 counties in the State of Ohio that are at red Level 3, meaning “very high exposure and spread.”
Governor Mike DeWine announced in his press conference that more counties have been added to that particular red level.
Among the counties in Northeast Ohio that are in red include Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Portage, Tuscarawas, Stark, Summit and Wayne.
Some are at Level 3 for the first time.
Geauga County is red for the first time as it experiences a spike in cases and outpatient visits.
In Lake County, also red for the first time, a large gathering resulted in cases that spilled into a workplace.
The result has been drops in facial covering and a “resistance to contact tracing.”
Also in red for the first time is Tuscarawas County. That, according to Gov. DeWine, is due an increase in cases and hospitalization, in which 22 are in hospitals with three on ventilators.
For Lorain County, they are once again at Level 3, which they were at during the week of Aug. 27. That county’s increase in cases and hospitalization is connected to sleepovers and a company.
Wayne County was at Level 3 during the week of Sept. 3. Outbreaks at “the College of Wooster and a long-term care facility” are behind the rise.
Gov. DeWine also took to social media to break news of the counties’ status.
