Offset Went Live While Being Detained By Police [VIDEO]

Rallies for the 2020 Presidential General elections are heating up as November 3rd is literally around the corner.

Migos star rapper and husband of rapper of Cardi B, Offset, was riding past Trump supporters in Beverly Hills when police were called because a person notified police that someones in his vehicle was waving guns.

When police arrived to arrived to Offset’s vehicle, they asked him to step out of the vehicle, Offset went LIVE to 25K fans watching, wanting to know if they knew he was, refused to remove his hands from the steering wheel. Police finally detained him outside of the vehicle. Offset was eventually let go but Cardi B’s cousin 20 year old Marcelo Almanzar who was riding in the car with Offset was arrested and charged with 2 counts of carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

According to another report Offset’s car was attacked by Trump supporters.

