The Bijou Star Files: Black Teen That Was Dragged By Police Forgives Them, But

BLACK TEEN DRAGGED KID FORGIVES COP… Says Don’t Fire Officer

The 17-year-old who got dragged across the pavement by an arresting officer — despite being handcuffed and compliant — says he forgives the cop for doing him wrong, but he’d appreciate an apology. Read More

AMY CONEY BARRETT CONFIRMED

There were no eleventh-hour surprises — Amy Coney Barrett got the votes she needed to be confirmed to the Supreme Court of the United States, which is now staunchly conservative. Read More

It’s this simple: Republicans are trying to bypass the will of voters and have the Supreme Court dismantle the Affordable Care Act. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 26, 2020

U.S. Marshals Recover 45 Missing Children In ‘Operation Autumn Hope’

The U.S. Marshals Service has recovered 45 children as a part of an operation called “Autumn Hope.” Read More

PHIL COLLINS Demand Letter to Trump …NO MORE ‘IN THE AIR’ AT YOUR RALLIES!!!

Phil Collins is still NOT feeling Donald Trump‘s rally playlist … he wants the Prez’s campaign to quit pumping “In The Air Tonight” through its PA speakers. Read More

Prince Harry Says His Marriage To Meghan Markle Has Made Him Aware Of “Unconscious Bias” Toward Black People As He Urges People To Join The Fight Against Racism

Prince Harry is using his platform to encourage people to get involved with the fight against racial injustice, and speaks about his own ignorance to issues that black people face not only in America, but in the UK as well. Read More

Kenya Barris Set To Write, Direct And Produce Richard Pryor Biopic

The celebrity biopic train continues to run and this time iconic comedian/actor Richard Pryor is up next. It has just been confirmed that “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris is on board to write, direct and produce a forthcoming biopic about the life of Richard Pryor. Read More

The 2020 American Music Award Nominations Have Been Released

Nominations for the 2020 American Music Awards have just been released—and The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch and Megan The Stallion have a lot to celebrate! Read More

Beenie Man Reportedly Rushed To The Hospital After Fainting During His Mother’s Funeral Proceedings

Beenie Man, it is being reported that he fainted during his mother’s funeral over the weekend. Read More

Russian President Vladimir Putin Denies Trump’s Claims About Joe Biden’s Family Business

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Donald Trump’s remarks about Joe Biden’s family allegedly having illegal business ties with Ukraine or Russia is not true. Read More

Kevin Hart and Charlamagne Tha God Partner With Audible To Highlight Black Voices

Comedian Kevin Hart and radio host Charlamagne tha God have signed a multi-year deal with Audible to amplify Black voices. Read More

Tyler Perry Suggests He’s Hiring New Writers & Directors

After receiving lots of criticism for not having a writer’s room for any of his shows, Tyler Perry might have had a change of heart. Read More

Barack Obama Trolls Donald Trump In Scathing Florida Speech

Barack Obama has been hitting the campaign trail in support of Joe Biden’s presidential bid, and in the final ten days before Election Day, he’s taking the gloves off when it comes to Donald Trump. Read More

Drake Gets Roasted For Unappetizing Menu At His 34th Birthday Party

Drake turned 34 on Saturday, October 24 and he marked it by throwing an early birthday party in Los Angeles on Friday night but one thing from the bash has left people appalled. Read More

Wendy Williams Addresses Her Concerning Behavior…Sort Of: ‘I Try to Do the Best That I Can for You’

While Wendy didn’t directly address the allegations surrounding her sobriety, Wendy did allude to…something… on Monday’s show. Read More

50 Cent Backtracks After Getting Put on Blast By Ex Chelsea Handler, Denounces Trump Support: ‘I Never Liked Him’

It looks like Chelsea Handler may have gotten through to ex-boyfriend 50 Cent after dragging him for his support of Donald Trump. Read More

Protests erupt in Philadelphia after police fatally shoot man; 30 officers injured

Protests erupted after police shot and killed a 27-year-old Black man on a Philadelphia street after yelling at him to drop his knife. Read More

’60 MINUTES’ LESLEY STAHL FAMILY GETS DEATH THREAT, SECURITY After Trump Interview

The “60 Minutes” interview President Trump cut short over what he felt was unfair questioning from Lesley Stahl has left her, and her family, in a dangerous situation. Read More

Exonerated 5, RAYMOND SANTANA, TRUMP’S STILL RACIST… Biden’s Got Our Back

Raymond Santana, one of the exonerated Central Park Five, thinks President Trump‘s full of it when he says he’s the “least racist person” … and he’s thanking Joe Biden for sticking up for them at the debate. Read More

