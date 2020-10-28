CLOSE
Chadwick Boseman’s Brother, Kevin Boseman Is In Remission For Cancer !?

Chadwick Boseman

Source: Disney / Marvel Studios

The man that helped inspire a culture with Wakanda Forever, Chadwick Boseman, shocked the world when he lost his 4 year battle with cancer back in August at the age of 43, unbeknownst to many, especially when in those 4 years that he was fighting he was continuing to uplift young cancer warriors.

Being reported today another Boseman, Kevin Boseman, Chadwick’s 48 year old brother has chose to give his own testimony about cancer.  Not from the loss of his own brother to cancer but the fact that he too has cancer that has been in remission for 2 years.  October 14, 2020 was Kevin Boseman’s remission anniversary date spilling his own tea on his Instagram stories.

“I was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent four rounds of chemotherapy. I’m in remission!!!!! You read right. I am in remission.”

WOW…We will be keeping the Boseman family uplifted in our prayers.

Take a look at his complete post below

TSR STAFF: Brianne D! @beedev_ ____________________________________ While the Boseman family has been mourning the unfortunate passing of their loved one, #Chadwick, they are also celebrating a win for his brother, #KevinBoseman. Earlier this month, Kevin took to Instagram, revealing that he too had been diagnosed with cancer, but is happy to be in remission. ____________________________________ "Today marks my official two-year remission anniversary, October 14, 2020," he wrote. "I was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent for rounds of chemotherapy. I'm in remission!!!!! You read right. I am in remission." ____________________________________ Similar to Chadwick, Kevin said he initially did not share the news publicly, but felt this time of remission is something "to smile about" in a year full of so much tragedy. ____________________________________ "I wanted to share because while it's been a year of profound loss and tragedy for so

Social Media Remembers Chadwick Boseman By Sharing His Positive Words [WATCH]
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Exclusives
