Chadwick Boseman’s Brother, Kevin Boseman Is In Remission For Cancer !?

The man that helped inspire a culture with Wakanda Forever, Chadwick Boseman, shocked the world when he lost his 4 year battle with cancer back in August at the age of 43, unbeknownst to many, especially when in those 4 years that he was fighting he was continuing to uplift young cancer warriors.

Being reported today another Boseman, Kevin Boseman, Chadwick’s 48 year old brother has chose to give his own testimony about cancer. Not from the loss of his own brother to cancer but the fact that he too has cancer that has been in remission for 2 years. October 14, 2020 was Kevin Boseman’s remission anniversary date spilling his own tea on his Instagram stories.

“I was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent four rounds of chemotherapy. I’m in remission!!!!! You read right. I am in remission.”

WOW…We will be keeping the Boseman family uplifted in our prayers.

