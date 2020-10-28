Local News: Today Is National First Responders Day

Back in March when we all were ordered to shelter in home as the COVID-19 pandemic had made it’s way to Ohio, people were rushing around trying to figure out what to do, how to get tested, where to go and for those that were infected how do we get help? That help came from the essential workers who’s call of duty didn’t allow them to work from home, but to stand firmly on the front line to help all of us working 12 hour shifts 6 days a week.

So today October 28, 2020 we say thank you.

It’s National First Responders Day, and when you think of COVID-19 and first responders, police officers may not come to mind. However, a group of officers played a crucial role early on in the pandemic to make sure patients could be tested right here in Cleveland. Read More

see video below

