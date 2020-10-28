CLOSE
D.L. Hughley Show
HomeD.L. Hughley Show

D.L. Hughley’s GED Section: ‘We Need Competent Leadership’ [VIDEO]

In this edition of the G.E.D Section, D.L. Hughley encourages people to vote. He also shares his perspective on why it is important for Trump to not be re-elected.

Check it out below:

 Text DLH to 37890 to join the DL Hughley Show mobile club for the top headlines impacting you. (Terms and conditions)

 

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE DL HUGHLEY SHOW LIVE FROM 3PM-7PM

Sign up for our newsletter:

HEAD TO THE DLHUGHLEYSHOW.COM

D.L. Hughley’s GED Section: ‘We Need Competent Leadership’ [VIDEO]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Drops Voting Playlist To Rock The…
 24 mins ago
10.28.20
Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman’s Brother, Kevin Boseman Is In Remission…
 29 mins ago
10.28.20
Protests Across Chicago For and Against Police
Man Ask 2 Chi-Town Ladies To Wear A…
 32 mins ago
10.28.20
Lovie Simone On ‘The Craft: Legacy’ Remake: ‘You…
 20 hours ago
10.27.20
Exclusives
Close