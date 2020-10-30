The Bijou Star Files: Kanye Gifts Kim K Her Dad Via A Hologram

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 30, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

KIM KARDASHIAN Kanye’s 40th Bday Gift …INCREDIBLE HOLOGRAM OF HER DAD

Kim Kardashian got a virtual reunion with her father — an amazing 3-D hologram was her 40th birthday gift from her hubby, Kanye West. Read More

LIL WAYNE ENDORSES TRUMP AFTER MEETING …

Lil Wayne‘s stuntin’ with President Trump, but it’s way more than a photo op — he’s also voicing his support for the Prez and his proposed plan for the Black community. Read More

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

Police Find Van Filled With Explosives Amid Philadelphia Protests Over Police-Slain Walter Wallace Jr.

The Philadelphia Police Department found a van filled with explosives in the middle of unrest over the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. Read More

TRUMP’S TAMPA RALLY FIRE TRUCK SPRAYS SUPPORTERS …’Are They Friend Or Foe?!?’

President Trump‘s rally outside Tom Brady‘s office is a sweltering, hot mess … but firemen are dousing Trump and his supporters to combat the heat. Read More

MIKE TYSON & ROY JONES JR. WE’RE GONNA TRY AND KILL EACH OTHER

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. say they’re both on the same page about their upcoming “exhibition” fight — it’s not a game, they’re going for blood. Read More

Whitney Houston Becomes First Black Artist To Earn Third Diamond Album

According to Sony Music, she is the first Black recording artist to have three RIAA Diamond-certified albums, since her second studio album, “Whitney,” has been certified 10x platinum. Read More

A Lawyer For Walter Wallace Jr.’s Family Says They Called An Ambulance, Not Police For A Mental Health Crisis (Update)

As Philadelphia residents have been taking to the streets nightly to protest the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr., his family is speaking out about the tragic incident. Read More

Ice Cube Reveals He Turned Down Zoom Meeting With Kamala Harris Even Though Earlier Claims Allege He Was Told To Wait Until After The Election To Meet With Biden’s Team

On Wednesday night, Ice Cube sat down with Fox Soul’s Cocktails With Queens and stated he turned down a Zoom call with vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, which is a slightly different tune from his previous claims of being told to wait until after the election to speak with Biden’s team about his Contract With Black America plan. Read More

Te’a Cooper Iced Out Her Man Dwight Howard With A New Ring

Dwight Howard and his baller bae Te’a Cooper are head over heels for each other and they don’t miss a moment to show off their love for social media. Read More

Netflix Announces Price Increase

According to The Verge, Netflix just introduced price hikes for US based subscribers. While not by too much, the standard plan will increase to $14 a month and its premium tier will increase to $18 a month. Read More

Best Horror Movies to Watch on Netflix Right Now

There’s nothing better than bingeing some good scary movies on Netflix on a dark, stormy night. Read More

WTFashion: Gucci Selling Distressed Church Tights For $190

The tights were being sold on Ssense before being sold out. The site describes the tights as “stretch mesh tights in black. High-rise. Distressing throughout. Read More

Black Americans Are The Most Hesitant To Take A COVID-19 Vaccine

Black Americans are apparently so distrustful of the United States government. They’re not participating in large enough numbers in the COVID-19 clinical trials. Read More

Man Beats Up 84-Year-Old Ohio Man Over His Joe Biden Yard Sign

An Ohio man was assaulted over a Joe Biden campaign sign in his yard. Read More

Gucci Mane Says He Won’t Do A Verzuz Battle Unless He’s Paid A Million Dollars

In March, Verzuz, one of the largest platforms for artists to engage in friendly battles online was created by super producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland as a result a COVID-19 causing everyone to quarantine. Read More

APPLEBEE’S ARREST BODY CAM FROM HIGH CHAIR DISPUTE

The woman who was arrested at an Ohio Applebee’s over a high chair conflict was given ample opportunity to avoid it … based on police body cam footage anyway. Read More

Black Woman Discovers Hidden Camera During Airbnb Stay And Gives Warning To Others About Safety

While unplugging a charger, Alexandra noticed that something was off. She remembered a viral post about hidden cameras. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com