CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Prayers: Rapper Freeway Shares News His Son Has Passed

Stand With Meek Mill Rally

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Prayers are in order as it is being reported via Philadelphia’s own Hip Hop home boi, rapper Freeway’s social media that he lost his young son, Jihad, at the young age of 19 years old.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Like father, like son, young Jihad also known for his stage name SNOWHADD, was following in his fathers footsteps in the rap game.

According to Freeway’s tear jerking Instagram post:

God knows I try my best to be strong, but this right here is a pain like I never felt. Please cherish your time and your love ones because we’re not promise the next breath. I Pray Allah forgives my son for all Of his sins and I pray that Allah grants him the highest level of paradise. Ameen 😢 Please make dua for him & my family.

Freeway is best known for his 2003 hit single “What We Do,” featuring Beanie Siegel and Jay-Z.

There is no cause of death being given at this time.

We will be keeping the family of Freeway uplifted in our prayers.

See Freeway’s post below

Philadelphia Police’s Timeline Of Terror: From Walter Wallace to Starbucks to MOVE, And More
17 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

jihad , Philadelphia , Rapper Freeway , SNOWHADD , Son Passed

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Lil Wayne
Rapper Lil Wayne Is Now Team Trump !?…
 2 hours ago
10.30.20
Stand With Meek Mill Rally
Prayers: Rapper Freeway Shares News His Son Has…
 2 hours ago
10.30.20
App Photo Illustrations
Netflix Increasing Its Subscription Pay for Customers
 17 hours ago
10.29.20
Carly Cushnie’s Luxury Brand Comes To An End…
 18 hours ago
10.29.20
Exclusives
Close