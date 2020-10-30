Prayers: Rapper Freeway Shares News His Son Has Passed

Prayers are in order as it is being reported via Philadelphia’s own Hip Hop home boi, rapper Freeway’s social media that he lost his young son, Jihad, at the young age of 19 years old.

Like father, like son, young Jihad also known for his stage name SNOWHADD, was following in his fathers footsteps in the rap game.

According to Freeway’s tear jerking Instagram post:

God knows I try my best to be strong, but this right here is a pain like I never felt. Please cherish your time and your love ones because we’re not promise the next breath. I Pray Allah forgives my son for all Of his sins and I pray that Allah grants him the highest level of paradise. Ameen 😢 Please make dua for him & my family.

Freeway is best known for his 2003 hit single “What We Do,” featuring Beanie Siegel and Jay-Z.

There is no cause of death being given at this time.

We will be keeping the family of Freeway uplifted in our prayers.

See Freeway’s post below