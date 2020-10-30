CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

McDonald’s is Bringing Back the McRib Sandwich Nationwide on December 2nd!

McDonald´s Logo

Source: DeFodi Images / Getty

McDonald’s has announced the return of one of its most popular food items of all-time that will have all of its fans excited.

That would be the McRib and it will be available nationwide on Dec. 2.  It would be the first every single outlet will sell the sandwich since 2012.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The McRib made its national debut at McDonald’s in 1982. Over the years, it has become a fan favorite.

Once it’s available at all of its locations, it will only be around in the United States for a short time.

Among the features in the popular sandwich include “seasoned boneless pork slathered in barbecue sauce” with onions and pickles in between the buns.

McDonald’s made the announcement official on social media:

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of DeFodi Images and Getty Images

Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

LeBron James Wins Number 4 and Thanks His Mom Gloria [VIDEO & PHOTOS]
2020 NBA Finals - Game Six
10 photos

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Saved by the Bell - Season 1
Lisa Turtle is Back as Lark Voorhies Will…
 27 mins ago
10.30.20
McDonald´s Logo
McDonald’s is Bringing Back the McRib Sandwich Nationwide…
 2 hours ago
10.30.20
Checking Coonchi: Royce Da 5’9 Reacts To Lil…
 4 hours ago
10.30.20
CloutPods: Apple To Drop Updated Entry-Level AirPods &…
 6 hours ago
10.30.20
Exclusives
Close