McDonald’s is Bringing Back the McRib Sandwich Nationwide on December 2nd!

McDonald’s has announced the return of one of its most popular food items of all-time that will have all of its fans excited.

That would be the McRib and it will be available nationwide on Dec. 2. It would be the first every single outlet will sell the sandwich since 2012.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The McRib made its national debut at McDonald’s in 1982. Over the years, it has become a fan favorite.

Once it’s available at all of its locations, it will only be around in the United States for a short time.

Among the features in the popular sandwich include “seasoned boneless pork slathered in barbecue sauce” with onions and pickles in between the buns.

McDonald’s made the announcement official on social media:

good morning to everyone who asked how i was doing last week and to everyone else…McRib is back 12.2 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 30, 2020

