CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

“Donald Trump Don’t Got Love For The Hood” Black Tony Goes Out To Vote Today! [WATCH]

If anybody needs a reason to vote, Black Tony is going to give it to you.  He’s out in the hood today and he even cast his vote.  If you’re undecided explains why our current president isn’t the right choice.

He didn’t make it to work today but at least he’s getting people out of the house and encouraging them to use their right to vote.  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

“Donald Trump Don’t Got Love For The Hood” Black Tony Goes Out To Vote Today! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Project Runway’ Alum Samantha Black Details Life After…
 24 hours ago
11.02.20
Beyonce Endorses Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Rocking…
 1 day ago
11.02.20
Toast To The Arts Presented by Remy Martin
Tiffany Haddish And Common Are Still Together, They…
 1 day ago
11.02.20
Iowa Prepares To Host First In The Nation Caucuses For The 2020 Presidential Election
FBI Is Investigating Joe Biden’s Bus Getting Hemmed…
 1 day ago
11.02.20
Exclusives
Close