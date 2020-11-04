Jaime Harrison Falls Short In Historic Bid For Lindsey Graham’s South Carolina U.S. Senate Seat

Jaime Harrison, the Democratic nominee challenging U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham in South Carolina, was projected to fall short in his historic bid to replace an incumbent who was largely seen as vulnerable. The Associated Press projected Graham’s win with fewer than half of the precincts reporting in what was a much less competitive race than expected.
Harrison and Graham came into Election Day having spent a collective $200 million on the contentious race that saw the Democrat significantly out-fundraising the incumbent.
Graham’s flip-flopping support for Donald Trump had been a focal part of the campaign. Harrison has out-fundraised Graham, who’s held that Senate seat since 2003. Graham is also the chairman of the same Senate Judiciary Committee that voted to confirm Barrett to the Supreme Court just four years after he said he was against confirming Supreme Court justices in an election year.
The race came down to the wire, with the most recent poll showing Graham clinging to a lead of less than 2 percentage points in a survey with a margin of error that is just 3 percentage points.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.
