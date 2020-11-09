The Bijou Star Files: Word Is Melania Trump Is Waiting To Exhale !?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 12, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Melania Trump Is Reportedly “Counting The Minutes Until Divorce”

Melania Trump is reportedly so fed up with her husband, Donald Trump, that she is “counting the minutes” until she can divorce him, a former aide claims.

Loretta Divine Says A “Waiting To Exhale” Sequel Might Be In The Works

It’s been almost 25 years since the release of the hit film Waiting to Exhale, and fans are still holding out for a sequel. In a recent interview, Loretta Divine revealed that there may be a sequel in the works for the classic film.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney Says Donald Trump Needs To “Put His Big Boy Pants On” & “Congratulate The Winner”

Donald Trump seems to be getting on the officials’ nerves, including Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

PRESIDENT TRUMP PERSONAL CHOPPER IS UP FOR GRABS!!!

One of President Trump‘s helicopters is up for grabs — but, weirdly, he and his team don’t seem to be looking for a specific price … instead, they’re putting the ball in a buyer’s court.

ALEX TREBEK DEAD AT 80

Alex Trebek — the revered and beloved “Jeopardy!” host since 1984, whose calm but witty presence was must-see television for millions of Americans — has died…Read More

DONALD TRUMP THESE ELECTION OFFICIALS ARE ‘THIEVES’

Trump flew off the Twitter handle again, lashing out at voting officials in big cities, saying, “We believe these people are thieves. The big city machines are corrupt. This was a stolen election.”

JOE BIDEN, KAMALA HARRIS WE’RE ABOUT UNITY, HOPE AND ACTION!!!

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris both gave rousing speeches to an enormous crowd as they declared victory in the 2020 Presidential election.

LORI HARVEY GETS PROBATION IN HIT-AND-RUN CASE

Lori Harvey‘s avoiding jail time after copping a plea deal in her hit-and-run case … but it’s going to be a couple of years before she puts it behind her for good.

Khloe Kardashian Trolls Tristan Thompson About His Past Cheating

In a new episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Khloe made sure Tristan didn’t forget about his past infidelities.

Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Filed Legal Documents To Find Out If He Fathered Any Children Outside Their 24-Year Marriage

The divorce saga between Dr. Dre and his estranged wife Nicole Young keeps bringing forth new information about their divorce proceedings. Nicole is interested in finding out if Dre had any children outside their marriage 24-year marriage.

Reginae Carter Confirms Rumors That She Got Breast Implants

Reginae Carter recently had some work done. She started to gain some attention about the matter around Halloween when she popped out in her costume. However, Reginae has stayed quiet, until now.

Nicki Minaj Is Struggling With The Decision On Getting A Nanny For Newborn Son

On September 30, Nicki Minaj and husband, Kenneth Petty, welcomed a son. Since her son’s birth, Nicki hasn’t had much time for her fans, and they miss her!

Michelle Obama Reminds Americans That Change Doesn’t End With Voting, “Voting In One Election Isn’t A Magic Wand, and Neither Is Winning One”

After four-long days of America anticipating who the next President is, President-elect Joe Biden took victory over Trump in a very close race on Saturday.

British Woman Wakes Up After Three-Month Coma To Find Out That She’s Pregnant

A British woman woke up from a three-month coma only to be surprised that she was 11 weeks pregnant.

Trump Campaign’s “Voter Fraud Hotline” Bombarded With Prank Calls

The Trump campaign’s “Voter Fraud Hotline” has been inundated with calls since Trump created it earlier this week. The problem is staffers aren’t getting calls about voter fraud;

Chicago Man Captured For Alleged Triple Murder Of Girlfriend And Her Family After She Refused To Cook Him Breakfast and Braid His Hair

A judge ordered a Chicago man to be held without bond in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, her mother, and her sister. The brutal killings allegedly happened after he argued with his girlfriend, who refused to cook him breakfast and braid his hair.

Jacob Blake Reaches Plea Deal In Domestic Case

Jacob Blake, the man shot seven times by a Kenosha police officer, has reached a plea deal stemming from a domestic incident in May that occurred prior to the shooting last August.

CNN’s Van Jones Brought To Tears As Joe Biden Named President: ‘It Was A Good Day’

In one of the most poignant moments of this election season, CNN correspondent Van Jones had an emotional reaction to Joe Biden being named the 46th president.

Federal Judge Is Making The Trump Administration Turn Over PPP Loans Data

A federal judge has ordered the Trump Administration to reveal the PPP loan data that it’s seemingly trying to hide.

DMX Gets Emotional Sharing The Story Of How He Was Tricked Into Smoking Crack As A Kid: ‘Why Would You Do That To A Child?’

DMX gets emotional about how he was tricked into smoking crack as a kid.

Kamala Harris Becomes Both The First Black Vice President And The First Woman Vice President In United States History

Senator Kamala Harris is making history today, breaking barrier after barrier to become the first female vice president, the first Black vice president, the first Asian-American vice president, and that’s not all.

Biden-Harris transition team announce COVID-19 advisory board

The board has three co-chairs, former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, former FDA Commissioner David Kessler and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith from Yale University.

Eva Longoria Accused Of Downplaying Black Women Voters After Saying “Latina Women Were The Real Heroines”, Later Apologizes

Eva Longoria is facing backlash after being accused of downplaying the role that Black women voters played in getting Joe Biden elected.

Donald Glover Says New Seasons Of “Atlanta” Will Be Best TV Ever Made

Donald Glover is giving “Atlanta” fans a glimpse of what they can expect in the future. The 37-year-old singer and “Atlanta” creator premiered the show on September 6, 2016.

Donald Trump Tweets After Loosing To Joe Biden, ‘I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!’

Donald Trump has insisted that he won the 2020 Presidential Election. Just before Joe Biden was declared the winner, Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday (Nov.7) and claimed he won the election.

Cardi B Says Trump Supporters Threatened To Burn Her House Down

Cardi B took to Instagram to show her excitement and also reflect on the harassment she has received from Donald Trump supporters during his presidency.

Swizz Beatz Teases ‘Pending’ Verzuz Battle W/ Outkast & A Tribe Called Quest

While fans wait for T.I. and Jeezy to battle for the next Verzuz, co-founder Swizz Beatz has already teased who could be on deck.

Beyonce Reportedly Planning Virtual Live Concerts For 2021, Plans On Dropping New Music

Beyonce is said to be taking notes from other artists who have gone the virtual route for live performances amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khadijah Haqq Was Hospitalized For ‘Pre-Term Labor Scare’, Now On Bed Rest

Reality star and actress Khadijah Haqq is in recovery mode after a scare during her pregnancy.

DaBaby Urges Fans ‘If You Can’t Get Over Depression, Get Help!’ Adds: I’m About To Get A Therapist Myself

DaBaby took to Twitter to give advice just days after his older brother, Glen Johnson, sadly took his own life.

