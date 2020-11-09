OutKast and A Tribe Called Quest Will Battle It Out On Verzuz

It’s looks like the battle legendary Hip Hop battle of The Dirty South vs. New York is going to go down in epic proportions, as it appears Verzuz co-creator Swizz Beatz spilled his own tea saying he is about to bring us one of his and Timbalands greatest battles yet, OutKast vs. A Tribe Called Quest.

A Tribe Called Quest, members Q-Tip, Phife Dawg, Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Jarobi White hailing from the East Coast, New York, in 1985, the city were Hip Hop originated. ATCQ gave birth to arguably one of the greatest Hip Hop albums of all time Midnight Marauders. A Tribe Called Quest masterfully used Jazz as the back drop to infuse their legendary sound. As great as ATCQ was they were before their time hence why they were nominated for Grammys later in their careers.

OutKast, Andre’ 3000 and Big Boi, emerged out of The Dungun Families basement taking the world by storm with their first single, believe it or not from a compilation LaFace Holiday Album, Players Ball, before dropping their 1st album, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik. However it was there lyrical apology to Ms. Jackson that garnered them their 1st of 6 Grammy Awards.

Both Hip Hop groups changed the game at their perspective times, but who’s the greatest? That remains to be seen on the screen of public Verzuz opinion.

Take a listen to Swizz Beatz talk about the legendary battle below in Kid Capri’s Instagram Live

