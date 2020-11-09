CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Restaurant Week ‘To Go’ Starts Now!!!

It’s that time of year for Cleveland Restaurant Week, with over 80 local establishments taking part in 2020.  A big difference for this year is that carryout is now an option.

Cleveland Independents is turning the event into “Cleveland Restaurant Week To Go” as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that is still taking place everywhere.

In addition to the carryout option, the Restaurant Week will last a lot longer than a “week” and will go on from Nov. 9 until Nov. 20.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Hungry customers will have plenty of options for take-out during Cleveland Restaurant Week To Go.

Below is a running list of participating restaurants:

750ml Wines Akron

750ml Wines Brecksville

Alley Cat Oyster Bar

Astoria Cafe and Market

Batuqui The Flavor of Brasil

Blu, the Restaurant

Blue Canyon Kitchen Tavern

Bomba Taco + Bar Akron

Bomba Taco + Bar Beachwood

Bomba Taco + Bar Rocky River

Bruno’s Ristorante

Char Whiskey Bar & Grille

Creekside Restaurant

Don’s Lighthouse

Don’s Pomeroy House

Edwin’s Restaurant

Fahrenheit

Felice Urban Cafe

Flying Fig

Geraci’s of Mayfield Village

Geraci’s Restaurant

Geraci’s Restaurant of Pepper Pike

Great Scott Tavern

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse-Beachwood

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse-Westlake

L’Albatros Brasserie

Lago East Bank

Luna Bakery & Cafe- Cleveland Heights

Luna Bakery & Cafe- Moreland Hills

Mallorca Restaurant

Melt Bar and Grilled- Akron

Melt Bar and Grilled- Independence

Melt Bar and Grilled- Lakewood

Melt Bar and Grilled- Mentor

Nora Italian Restorante

Paladar Latin Kitchen

Parallax Restaurant and Lounge

Pier W

The Woods

Thyme2

Toast

All of the businesses listed have each offered a menu filled with food and drinks that are available for carryout.

For a look at each restaurant’s menu for this week, along with placing orders, click here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

