LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Restaurant Week ‘To Go’ Starts Now!!!

It’s that time of year for Cleveland Restaurant Week, with over 80 local establishments taking part in 2020. A big difference for this year is that carryout is now an option.
Cleveland Independents is turning the event into “Cleveland Restaurant Week To Go” as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that is still taking place everywhere.
In addition to the carryout option, the Restaurant Week will last a lot longer than a “week” and will go on from Nov. 9 until Nov. 20.
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
Hungry customers will have plenty of options for take-out during Cleveland Restaurant Week To Go.
Below is a running list of participating restaurants:
750ml Wines Akron
750ml Wines Brecksville
Alley Cat Oyster Bar
Astoria Cafe and Market
Batuqui The Flavor of Brasil
Blu, the Restaurant
Blue Canyon Kitchen Tavern
Bomba Taco + Bar Akron
Bomba Taco + Bar Beachwood
Bomba Taco + Bar Rocky River
Bruno’s Ristorante
Char Whiskey Bar & Grille
Creekside Restaurant
Don’s Lighthouse
Don’s Pomeroy House
Edwin’s Restaurant
Fahrenheit
Felice Urban Cafe
Flying Fig
Geraci’s of Mayfield Village
Geraci’s Restaurant
Geraci’s Restaurant of Pepper Pike
Great Scott Tavern
Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse-Beachwood
Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse-Westlake
L’Albatros Brasserie
Lago East Bank
Luna Bakery & Cafe- Cleveland Heights
Luna Bakery & Cafe- Moreland Hills
Mallorca Restaurant
Melt Bar and Grilled- Akron
Melt Bar and Grilled- Independence
Melt Bar and Grilled- Lakewood
Melt Bar and Grilled- Mentor
Nora Italian Restorante
Paladar Latin Kitchen
Parallax Restaurant and Lounge
Pier W
The Woods
Thyme2
Toast
All of the businesses listed have each offered a menu filled with food and drinks that are available for carryout.
For a look at each restaurant’s menu for this week, along with placing orders, click here.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Loop Images and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Mike Kline (notkalvin) and Getty Images