LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Restaurant Week ‘To Go’ Starts Now!!!

It’s that time of year for Cleveland Restaurant Week, with over 80 local establishments taking part in 2020. A big difference for this year is that carryout is now an option.

Cleveland Independents is turning the event into “Cleveland Restaurant Week To Go” as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that is still taking place everywhere.

In addition to the carryout option, the Restaurant Week will last a lot longer than a “week” and will go on from Nov. 9 until Nov. 20.

Hungry customers will have plenty of options for take-out during Cleveland Restaurant Week To Go. Below is a running list of participating restaurants: 750ml Wines Akron 750ml Wines Brecksville Alley Cat Oyster Bar Astoria Cafe and Market Batuqui The Flavor of Brasil Blu, the Restaurant Blue Canyon Kitchen Tavern Bomba Taco + Bar Akron Bomba Taco + Bar Beachwood Bomba Taco + Bar Rocky River Bruno’s Ristorante Char Whiskey Bar & Grille Creekside Restaurant Don’s Lighthouse Don’s Pomeroy House Edwin’s Restaurant Fahrenheit Felice Urban Cafe Flying Fig Geraci’s of Mayfield Village Geraci’s Restaurant Geraci’s Restaurant of Pepper Pike Great Scott Tavern Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse-Beachwood Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse-Westlake L’Albatros Brasserie Lago East Bank Luna Bakery & Cafe- Cleveland Heights Luna Bakery & Cafe- Moreland Hills Mallorca Restaurant Melt Bar and Grilled- Akron Melt Bar and Grilled- Independence Melt Bar and Grilled- Lakewood Melt Bar and Grilled- Mentor Nora Italian Restorante Paladar Latin Kitchen Parallax Restaurant and Lounge Pier W The Woods Thyme2 Toast

All of the businesses listed have each offered a menu filled with food and drinks that are available for carryout.

For a look at each restaurant’s menu for this week, along with placing orders, click here.

Click here to read more.

